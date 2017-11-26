One hospitalized after shooting involving two juveniles in Thomasville

Thomasville Police are investigating a weekend shooting involving two juvenile boys.

Police say it happened in a home in the 300 block of East Monroe Street just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

The victim who is 12-years-old was shot in the head by a 15-year-old family member.

The 12-year-old boy was taken to Archbold Memorial Hospital then transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and is critical condition.

The Thomasville Police Department is working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations on this case.

The 15-year-old boy is being held at the Regional Youth Detention Center.

He is facing three charges including, theft by receiving stolen property, firearm by a minor, and reckless conduct.

This is a developing story, WALB will bring you the latest updates as they come in.

