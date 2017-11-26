Lady Jets top Motlow State Basketball

The Lady Jets hosted several teams this weekend (Source: WALB)

South Georgia Technical College hosted Motlow State Community College Saturday in Americus.

The Lady Jets held a lead for much of the second half and finished with a 73-52 win.

The victory moves the team to 7-1 overall, and 3-0 in the conference.

The Lady Jets will host Wallace State Sunday at 4 p.m.

