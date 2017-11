The follow scores are from games WALB was able to cover on day two of the 2nd Annual Monroe Thanksgiving Shootout.

Girls

FINAL: Godby 36 - Bainbridge 66

Boys

FINAL: Valdosta 63 - Dougherty 73

FINAL: Thomasville 50 - Lee Co. 48

