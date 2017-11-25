Country concert honors 1st Lt. Lee, raises money for military members overseas

"To have action, something that you can do to help others not have to go through that pain is somewhat healing," Smith explained. (Source: WALB)

A country singer from South Georgia worked to support our Armed Forces Saturday night, after a soldier from Clay County died in Iraq back in April.

Jo Smith played a concert at Cotton Hall Theater in Colquitt Saturday evening, but she said the event was about more than just her music.

Money from ticket sales will go to "Spirit of America," a nonprofit that will help purchase metal detectors so military members can watch out for IED's overseas.

Smith said that's a topic close to her heart, as she hopes to honor fallen soldier 1st Lt. Weston Lee, who also grew up in south Georgia.

"To have action, something that you can do to help others not have to go through that pain is somewhat healing," Smith explained. "It really affected a lot of people here, and when you affect people from my hometown, you know, it affects me."

Jo will be back in South Georgia performing at the Christmas on the Square Festival in Blakely Saturday, December 2 at 2:30 p.m.

