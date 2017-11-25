Santa visits Thronateeska Heritage Center

Children make picture frames for their pictures with Santa (Source: WALB)

Just a few of the more than 6,000 Santas, Santa has collected throughout the years. (Source: WALB)

Santa shows off one of the Christmas trees (Source: WALB)

As Christmas inches closer, Santa made an appearance in the Good Life City today.

More than 50 children met Saint Nick at Thronateeska Heritage Center.

It was the land of 1,000 Santas, but Kris Kringle said he has collected more than 6,000 Santa replicas from all different decades and countries.

Hannah Beth Hembree, Programs Manager for Thronateeska, said for the past decade this event has been a staple at Thronateeska bringing joy to a lot of children.

"My favorite part of this event is seeing all the kids. They're just so overwhelmed seeing all the Santas. It's definitely my favorite part," said Hembree.

And the children got to snap a picture with Santa, and craft picture frames to store their keepsake.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!