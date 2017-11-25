Flag football toy drive

Folks gather to play a game and raise toys for kids who need it (Source: WALB)

People in Albany tonight are wrapping up a flag football game that's set to give back to Southwest Georgians.

Jacolby Zackery, event organizer, said with the help of his organization Elite D-1 Sportz, he wants children to have toys for the holidays.

Saturday afternoon at Hilsman Park in Albany, neighbors gathered to play flag football, listen to music and see performances.

But of course, they also donated a toy for children who have lost parents.

"Also trying to bring some positive energy into the city. With so many homicides that have been going on lately so anything to kind of shadow that negative impact that's been over the city the last past couple of days," explained Zackery.

Zackery said on Christmas Eve he will give out the toys collected to families in need.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!