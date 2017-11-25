Albany shoppers shop small business Saturday

Holiday shoppers were out in full swing in South Georgia celebrating small business Saturday.

Shoppers hit the stores Saturday, but instead of hitting the big label brands and big box stores, they're spending money with small businesses, like Blush Boutique in Albany.

"I'm not a big black Friday shopper so decided to venture outside today. I decided to look for myself as well as some gifts," said Kim Crenshaw, a holiday shopper.

She wanted to enjoy the casual atmosphere small business Saturday has to offer.

"Kind of homey. And everybody is still kind of in the Christmas spirit, but not really fighting over each other and fighting for things," explained Crenshaw, "I don't think that's really a lot of fun. I like to shop. I like to be out in it, but I don't really enjoy all the hustle and bustle."

Aside from the sales, Crenshaw said she wants to shop locally to help folks she sees regularly and knows personally.

"Basically just because they do so much for the community. They're very personable. They go out of their way to take care of us. And I just like to look out for our friends and family and just help each other out."

Laci Bynum is another shopper who agrees with Crenshaw.

"I am excited, to come and help and support and just give back to the community," said Bynum.

Katelyn Stilwell, a Blush sales associate, believes it's a good opportunity to boost income for smaller stores.

"Our sales goal is just to get everybody in to support our small businesses and have a good time shopping," said Stilwell.

"If everybody kind of comes together we can create so much unity together," said Crenshaw.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!