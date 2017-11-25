Albany shoppers shop small business Saturday

As Christmas inches closer, Santa made an appearance in the Good Life City today.More >>
As Christmas inches closer, Santa made an appearance in the Good Life City today.More >>
People in Albany tonight are wrapping up a flag football game that's set to give back to Southwest Georgians.More >>
People in Albany tonight are wrapping up a flag football game that's set to give back to Southwest Georgians.More >>
Holiday shoppers were out in full swing in South Georgia celebrating small business Saturday.More >>
Holiday shoppers were out in full swing in South Georgia celebrating small business Saturday.More >>
We're just over a week away from the annual Albany Christmas parade, and this year organizers need your help.More >>
We're just over a week away from the annual Albany Christmas parade, and this year organizers need your help.More >>
The Festival of Christmas Trees began Friday in Sycamore. Their goal is to spread holiday cheer by giving back to the community.More >>
The Festival of Christmas Trees began Friday in Sycamore. Their goal is to spread holiday cheer by giving back to the community.More >>