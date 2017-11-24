Albany Christmas Parade needs food vendors

We're just over a week away from the annual Albany Christmas parade, and this year organizers need your help.

They want more food vendors to be a part of the parade next Saturday, December 2nd.

Organizers said they only have three right now and want to see that number in the double digits.

The parade has waived the fee for the food vendors to be part of this holiday tradition.

"Opportunities for people to advertise their business by being in the parade and vendors to be able to make some additional money and that was the reason our team decided not to charge this year," said parade coordinator Lori Farkas.

If you have a food truck or vending license and want to get involved, call Lorie Farkas at (229) 347-0105.

