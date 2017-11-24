Festival of Trees begins in Sycamore

The church is asking for food and toy donations to give out this holiday season. (Source: WALB)

The Festival of Christmas Trees began Friday in Sycamore. Their goal is to spread holiday cheer by giving back to the community.

Trinity Baptist Church is hosting the festival where 165 different themed Christmas trees are featured.

There are some pretty unique themes besides your normal snowmen and gingerbread trees, including Star Wars, polar bears, and the most popular tree this year is based on Disney's Frozen.

The church is requesting food and toy donations.

These donations will be distributed throughout the community for families who really need it this holiday season.

"It brings more of a focus on what the true meaning of the season is," said Tori Sanders, a volunteer.

The festival is open every Friday and Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. until December 22nd.

The Festival of Christmas Trees is located in the white barn at 400 Highway 32 East, Sycamore, GA.

