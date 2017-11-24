Businesses get ready for the busiest day of the year - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Businesses get ready for the busiest day of the year

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Local businesses spent Friday preparing for their busiest shopping day of the year -- Small Business Saturday.

The campaign celebrates local small businesses and encourages you to shop local for the holidays.

Organizers added it's also a chance to boost the local economy.

Blush Boutique in Albany will participate Saturday.

Business owners said it's a vital day for them, to help them thrive.

"Coming out and shopping with us, it keeps several local jobs for lots of the girls that work here and it helps everyone pay their bills and it's very much appreciated," said Kate Henry, owner.

Henry said Small Business Saturday is a special day every member of the community can get involved in.

