Vets encourage pet owners to bring in furry friends when temperatures drop

With the holiday season upon us, it's important to think about your furry friends too.

Vets at Bush Animal Clinic encourage pet owners to be cautious of leaving their pets outdoors while the temperatures are dropping overnight in South Georgia.

Dr. Love explains that just because it doesn't snow often and animals have fur, that doesn't mean they are set to stay outdoors in the low 20s and 30s.

"They're not used to it, so those times when the temperature does drop and it's usually really really cold at night and then all of a sudden it gets warm during the day they don't acclimate to it that well," said Love.

Bush Animal Clinic said if you are unable to bring your pet indoors, have a warm pet bed and some sort of shelter to keep them warm.

