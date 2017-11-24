Gray Thursday and Black Friday at Best Buy

People are still out and about taking advantage of the deals that come around once a year on Black Friday.

People formed a line around the Best Buy in Valdosta just to get inside so they could take advantage of the sweet deals.

Black Friday started Thursday.

Sales consultant Devonta Lancaster said that although people came out by the dozens to shop after Thanksgiving dinner, a large crowd returned Friday morning excited to get the day started.

After the initial opening Friday morning, the VPD mobile unit said that traffic at Best Buy has been steady all day, and having the stores open on Thursday definitely helped the flow of things.

"The atmosphere today has been amazing, but as always the atmosphere at Best Buy is amazing. We had some customers come in today and they were very happy and excited about the products we were selling, so everybody was just ready to go, once we opened up the doors, that was it," said Lancaster.

Devonta said that compared to last year, wait times were not as bad.

But people definitely had to wait.

Overall the day is said to have been a great one, with no chaos.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!