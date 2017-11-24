3 people wanted after breaking into Valdosta vape store

Three people broke into the South Georgia Vapor store in Valdosta Sunday night. (Source: WALB)

Three people are still at large Friday night after breaking into the South Georgia Vapor store in Valdosta.

Late Sunday night into Monday morning, three thieves broke into the vape store.

"They just saw something that looked good and grabbed it," said Griffis.

Store Manager Robin Griffis said that she believes the suspects broke into the wrong place.

"They got two different items, that don't even go together, which tells me they have no clue what they even got," said Griffis.

One of those items is a box of 300 coils and those coils only go to one certain device.

Looking at the surveillance video, you can see the suspects breaking in and then immediately head back out.

Griffis said the thieves went next door to Cricket and broke their door, but were unsuccessful in getting in.

That is when they returned to the store.

"They were looking for Cricket, I really believe they got a couple of items that we estimated between $350 to $400 worth of items," said Griffis.

Griffis said she thinks cell phones are what they were after.

Now she said all they can do is move on.

"Just continue. It'll be fine, God will look out for us and I'm sure we'll be good," said Griffis.

With the holiday season now in full swing, Griffis sends a friendly reminder to all business owner and residents: lock it up.

"You're going to have burglaries. You're going to have break-ins. You're going to have thefts. Just 'tis the season. It's the theft season," said Griffis.

South Georgia Vapor said it will continue to follow-up with police.

The store manager at Cricket declined to comment on camera but said it will be securing all merchandise to the best of their ability.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!