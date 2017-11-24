The Salvation Army is ringing bells to collect donations

Cowart's set up at the Albany Mall. She even plays and sings Christmas music. (Source: WALB)

You can hear the sound of bells ringing outside large shopping centers from now through the end of the year.

The Salvation Army bell ringers are out collecting money for those less fortunate.

Patricia Cowart has been working for the Salvation Army for five years.

She said the Salvation Army's goal is to raise as much money as possible.

Bell ringers started last weekend, but she says this weekend a lot more people have started donating.

And she loves bringing Christmas cheer to everyone.

"I love to dress up. I enjoy bringing cheers to people's faces because we never know what they're going through. People be sad and lonely and they be going through things, and I just want to bring somebody happiness this Christmas," said Cowart.

The Salvation Army workers and volunteers will be out until Christmas day.

