Black Friday shoppers out in full force

Holiday shoppers at the Albany Mall grabbed steals and deals on this year's Black Friday.

"This is one of my favorite spots here in Albany. And this is one of my favorite stores," said Vanessa Sheppard in Belk.

She traveled 30 minutes from Baker County to spend the day out shopping.

"I'm feeling great, you know, being able to see good bargains, sales, so I feel terrific about the prices I see," said Sheppard.

She wanted to buy her kids and employees gifts for the holidays and couldn't pass up on the deals.

"My favorite part here is just standing in line and meeting friends and old friends that you haven't seen all year, and gathering up here," explained Sheppard.

And she's not alone. Tina Hornsby drove up from Pelham at 5:30 Friday morning just to get in on the sales.

"Well Thomasville just doesn't have a big selection, and Albany has a big selection and I just didn't feel like going to Tallahassee for that big crowd in Florida," explained Hornsby. "It's just I would be going crazy if I went to Florida."

And she agrees with Friday is the jackpot for sales

For the past 20 years, Hornsby has been coming to the Albany mall on Black Friday because she loves it.

"Just getting up going through the crowds and stuff, the excitement," said Hornsby.

Retail stores like Belk see the benefits, too.

"This kicks off when people start coming out and Christmas shopping and it really sets the tone for what kind of shopping season we're going to have this year," said Amanda Newberry, Belk Sales Manager.

And for Sheppard, she's glad she could brace the crowds for savings.

"It's just like 'oh, more money in my pocket,'" exclaimed Sheppard.

