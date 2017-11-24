A deeper look into Dougherty County's storm recovery plan

During this season of giving, some folks decided to give a little of themselves on Black Friday. The American Red Cross had a blood drive at the Albany Mall.More >>
During this season of giving, some folks decided to give a little of themselves on Black Friday. The American Red Cross had a blood drive at the Albany Mall.More >>
A group of Albany heart attack survivors are warning people to be mindful of signs that your body might be in distress during the busy holiday season.More >>
A group of Albany heart attack survivors are warning people to be mindful of signs that your body might be in distress during the busy holiday season.More >>
Nearly a year after multiple storms ravaged Dougherty County, the county recently released an 82-page recovery plan with projects totaling over $150 million.More >>
Nearly a year after multiple storms ravaged Dougherty County, the county recently released an 82-page recovery plan with projects totaling over $150 million.More >>
Many South Georgia farmers are enjoying an especially bountiful harvest this season. While there is much to be thankful for, the going price for some of these crops isn't one of them.More >>
Many South Georgia farmers are enjoying an especially bountiful harvest this season. While there is much to be thankful for, the going price for some of these crops isn't one of them.More >>
The Thanksgiving holiday is about reflecting on what we have and giving thanks to the blessings in our life.More >>
The Thanksgiving holiday is about reflecting on what we have and giving thanks to the blessings in our life.More >>