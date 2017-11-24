Holiday season serves as a timely reminder for blood donation

During this season of giving, some folks decided to give a little of themselves on Black Friday.

The American Red Cross had a blood drive at the Albany Mall.

This year, blood donations have been lower than previous years.

Amanda Hall has been working at the American Red Cross for 29 years and says that summer break and holidays are the most challenging times to get donations.

That's because people are traveling.

But, Hall wanted lots of people to give blood.

"To me, it means that I am saving a life. Because when you give a pint of blood you save three lives," said Hall.

If you'd like to donate blood, you can go to any of these upcoming drives:

11/28/2017: 12 - 5 p.m., Porterfield Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Road

11/29/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, 2802 Moore Highway

12/8/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Dougherty Co. Government Building, 222 Pine Ave.

12/11/2017: 3 - 7 p.m., Pearson First Baptist Church, 401 Railroad St.

12/11/2017: 1 - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 402 S. Merrimac Drive

12/12/2017: 1 - 6 p.m., Cordele Community Clubhouse, 108 15th Ave.

12/14/2017: 12 - 6 p.m., Moultrie Church of Christ, 1915 Georgia Highway 37E

