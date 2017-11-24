Heart to Heart: a holiday health warning from Albany heart attack survivor

A group of Albany heart attack survivors is warning people to be mindful of signs that your body might be in distress during the busy holiday season.

Reverend Rufus Davis, a pastor at Second Mt. Zion Baptist Church, has been a member of Mended Hearts since his heart attack five years ago.

Davis and other Mended Hearts volunteers visit heart attack patients at Phoebe, reassuring them they can lead a normal life if they ofllow their doctor's recommendations.

"Too many people don't make it to the emergency room. I am just fortunate that I made it because I didn't realize I had had a heart attack. And, so often that is the case with a lot of people, they don't realize it is a heart attack," said Davis.

According to the American Heart Association, common warning signs of a heart attack are chest discomfort, or discomfort in other areas of the upper body, shortness of breath, and breaking out in a cold sweat, lightheadedness or nausea.

But, symptoms can vary between men and women.

If you or a loved one has heart disease, and want to join the nation's largest peer-to-peer heart disease mentoring program, the Albany chapter meets the fourth Monday fo the month at Phoebe Northwest.

At the meetings, experts share advice on everything from diet to the latest heart treatments.

