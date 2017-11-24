Albany gym goers attempt to "burn the bird"

Organizers said "Burn the Bird" allows people to get out of the house and exercise (Source: WALB)

Those that overstuffed on Thanksgiving got the chance to burn off those extra calories.

229 Yoga held its 4th Annual Burn the Bird on Friday, November 24.

The Albany fitness studio offered four special exercise classes: yoga, piyo, cycling, and barre.

Albany residents and even some out-of-town guests participated in the classes.

Organizers said the special classes allow people the opportunity to get out of the house and exercise.

"It gets you up and off the couch. Maybe you can sneak it in between your Black Friday shopping. But it takes you into the holiday season and keeps you moving," 229 Yoga Instructor Jessica Mitchell said.

The Calorie Control Council reported that Americans can eat up to 4,500 calories on Thanksgiving.

