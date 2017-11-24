Good harvest, mixed prices for Southwest Georgia farmers

Many South Georgia farmers are enjoying an especially bountiful harvest this season.

While there is much to be thankful for, the going price for some of these crops isn't one of them.

Doug Collins, a University of Georgia Extension Coordinator for Lee County said, "We are having a good harvest."

Coupled with good weather, the harvest process is going well.

Cotton is progressing.

And, the peanut harvest is wrapping up.

"We had some peanuts that were (classified) Seg. 2, which is not a good thing. That's been a problem, but over all the peanut harvest has gone well," said Collins.

The bright spot this year? Pecans.

"This is kinda been one of those unusual years where just about all of the pecan trees made pecans," observed Collins.

Collins said pecan losses from Hurricane Irma weren't as severe as first thought.

The tree nut is yielding bigger profits.

"Pecans are great. A lot of pecans are being planted right now because of the high prices, everyone wants more pecan acreage," said Collins.

But, Collins said prices are depressed now for several crops, following several good years.

"Corn prices are down, it is really tough for farmers to pay high rent prices and still make a profit."

Collins said cotton prices are fair, peanut prices are "fairly good", and pecan prices are "really good".

"Pecan prices are high. And, we have had a good yield this year. Even trees in people's yards that aren't taken care of, even they have yielded this year."

Pecan growers try to wrap up harvest in December.

But, occasionally it will go into January, which is a good thing, according to Collins.

He said that means there are plenty of pecans to harvest, and it's worth it to farmers to go over the grove a couple extra times.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

