WALB GAME OF THE WEEK (11/24/17): Lee County learned from 2016 Mays defeat

It's not often a high school football team gets a shot at revenge the very next year after being eliminated by a foe, but that's the case in the WALB game of the week.

It's the sequel, and let's hope it's better than the original.

Lee County (11-1) is hosting Mays (11-1) Friday night in a quarterfinals showdown.

Don't expect a barn burner.

The Trojans (11.25 ppg allowed) and Raiders (12.2 ppg allowed) have the number 2 and 3 top scoring defenses in class 6A.

The two squared off in last year's 2nd round when Mays came back to beat Lee County 35-22.

That memory isn't distant in Leesburg.

"I think we had the game under control up a couple touchdowns and they came back in the 4th quarter and were able to come out with a win," recalled Trojan head coach Dean Fabrizio. "If anything I think we just learned that we can't relax vs. a team with the ability of Mays."

Kickoff is at 7:30 at Trojan Field.

Thanks to the coin clip, the winner will host the semifinals next weekend.

