Shoppers head to Albany mall on Thanksgiving Day for Black Friday Deals

Families head to the mall on Thanksgiving to get some deals. (Source: WALB)

It's that time of year shopping season. As Eager shoppers wait for the doors to open and let the deals begin.

Dozens of South Georgia families headed to the stores early on Thanksgiving Day to snag some great deals.

"lots and lots of good deals so it was worth it," said Robin Evans, Shopper.

Experienced shopper Avette Morris came in on a mission.

"Bath and Body Works....I love the Bath and Body Works," said Morris.

But for Robin Evans and her family Black Friday is more than just getting the best deals but continuing a tradition.

""I have three daughters, the oldest is 24 and since they've been here we come out here every year," explained Evans.

A tradition that's been passed on from generation to generation.

"Something we've always done with my mom, me, my sister, my brother, all the time, as far back as I can remember," added Evans.

And when asked what it meant to still do this tradition every year with her family...

"There really aren't words, my cup runneth over. There just really aren't words," said Evans.

