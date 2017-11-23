Tips to keep you safe while out Black Friday shopping

"Be kind to one another, no merchandise is worth anyone getting hurt over," said Kenneth Washington. (Source: WALB)

Police encourage you to not leave purses or valuables in plain sight while shopping. (Source: WALB)

If you are planning to hit the stores Thanksgiving night or on Black Friday, it is important that you take precautions to keep you, your family, and your stuff safe.

Sylvester's Assistant Chief of Police, Kenneth Washington, urges shoppers to be aware of their surroundings at all times. Before you get out of your vehicle, don't leave purses, shopping bags, or anything valuable in plain sight.

With long lines and excitement for getting the best deal on that holiday gift, be mindful of others so everyone can have a safe shopping experience.

"Nothing is worth getting hurt over, any merchandise. So be nice, be kinds, if someone gets there before you, accept that," said Washington.

The Sylvester Police Department has increased patrols around the city to ensure the safety of everyone this Thanksgiving holiday.

