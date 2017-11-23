2nd Annual Monroe Thanksgiving Shootout schedule

The second annual Monroe Thanksgiving shootout tips off Friday afternoon.

This season it's grown even bigger.

There will be 11 girls teams and six boys teams.

A total of 11 games will be played between Friday and Saturday.

It's a tune-up for teams, and a showcase for top recruits.

"We play against teams that we don't naturally play against in the regular season," said Monroe girl's basketball coach Jenifer Acree. "So its getting us an upstart on some quality games. And college coaches will be in here because we have some of the top players in the state playing on the boys side as well as on the girls side, so I'm looking forward to getting our kids in this area some real notice."

All games will be played at the Monroe high school basketball gym.

Here's the full schedule:

Friday

2:00 p.m.: Thomasville vs. Godby (girls)

3:30 p.m.: Dougherty vs. Baker (girls)

5:00 p.m.: Bainbridge vs. FAMU (girls)

6:30 p.m.: Dougherty vs. Americus-Sumter (boys)

8:00 p.m.: Monroe vs. Americus-Sumter (girls)

Saturday

1:00 p.m.: Godby vs. Bainbridge (girls)

2:30 p.m.: FAMU vs. Lee County (girls)

4:00 p.m.: Americus-Sumter vs. Dougherty (girls)

5:30 p.m.: Thomasville vs. Lee County (boys)

7:00 p.m.: Valdosta vs. Dougherty (boys)

8:30 p.m.: Monroe vs. Americus-Sumter (boys)



Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!