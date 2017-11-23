Harvest Moon expects big turnout Thanksgiving night - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Harvest Moon expects big turnout Thanksgiving night

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

If you are looking for something to do Thursday night or grab a bite to eat, instead of the Thanksgiving leftovers... Harvest Moon opened it's doors at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving evening.  Harvest Moon will be open past midnight on Thanksgiving.

There will be live music, drinks, and lots of food being served. Owner, Bo Henry said it's something he has always done for his customers because they always want something to do on Thanksgiving evening. Henry said people want to reconnect with old friends on the holiday while they are in town. 

"Lots of people that's in town that want to see each other, friends from the past. It's good to capture the people while they are in town, a lot of out of town people here and the people just want to come out and enjoy themselves," added Henry.

