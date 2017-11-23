Lowndes Co. to have extra patrols for holiday season

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is reminding people to stay put at home if they plan on having a drink with their Thanksgiving meal.

Sheriff Ashley Paulk said that more deputies will be on the street to keep the roads safe.

He encourages anyone who plans on drinking alcohol to stay home.

Deputies will specifically be looking for signs of people driving under the influence.

Paulk says it's just not worth the risk.

"Don't get out there! A DUI will wind up costing you about $10,000 when you get through with it, and that's a lot of money and a lot of time. So if you're going to drink, don't drive--stay home, stay home and watch TV," said Paulk.

Paulk says with an increase in traffic around the holidays, you can never be too safe.

He will have extra men patrolling the county for the remainder of the holiday season.

