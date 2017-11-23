People need People: A Thanksgiving celebration

Families received clothes and were able to network with one another. (Source: WALB)

It is not always about what we have in our life, but who we have in our life that makes the holidays worth-while.

"Whatever you need, you can always find it here, we're all family," said Kimberly Baynerd, who is a member of the Kemet Universal Electa Chapter.

People from all walks of life filed into the dining hall at St. John AME Church for what they thought would be an ordinary Thanksgiving feast.

To their surprise, the company of others meant much more than what they put in their bellies.

Danine McGinty could not agree more.

"It's not that I didn't want to cook, but I wanted to get my girls out of the house. They're in the house all the time, the area that I live at. So it feels good that we're together as one," said McGinty.

The non-profit organization Kemet Universal spearheaded the Day of Caring, Sharing and Giving.

Their goal was to supply community members in need with a holiday meal and clothes.

McGinty said it was nothing but God's blessing that led her to the church Thursday morning.

"I just don't have enough for gifts and stuff like that, so it's a blessing for me and others that's not able to at this time," said McGinty

Baynerd stated that sometimes people just need people.

"Just having someone to hear you. Because you never know, someone just may need a listening ear and I think that's very important because sometimes people don't have anyone to talk to," said Baynerd.

McGinty said conversation, for her, is more than enough to be thankful for.

"You can't be scared to sometimes step out, some people be like 'I'm not telling them my business,' but I'd rather just talk and let it out.. and some people like to pray and stuff or stay in secret, 'Their closet' they call it. Well, I want to get out and fellowship with people, pray with them, laugh with them, cry with them. So that's my calling," said McGinty.

Kemet Universal will be hosting another feast on Christmas Day

