Early holiday travel leads to good traffic flow

As people across the country travel for the holidays, highways can get congested fast.

But officials at the Georgia Welcome Center said that this year, the roads seem a little quieter than usual.

Missy Pike, an information specialist at the center, says people took to the roads earlier this year, which she believes makes for good traffic follow.

"It's been unusual, the traffic picked up earlier, like it was Friday of last week and then over the weekend it picked up. Monday we were pretty steady. It gets a little steadier each week, a little bit busier," said Pike.

The Georgia Welcome Center is located just a few miles north of the Florida border.

Missy Pike says the closer it gets to the end of the year, the more likely the road traffic will pick up.

