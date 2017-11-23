Thomasville PD to provide home checks during holiday season

Thomasville Police are encouraging you to lock up your homes and cars if you're leaving for the holiday weekend. (Source: WALB)

Police said they are seeing an alarming increase in property crimes.

Most of the items being stolen are guns, electronics, and anything worth value.

Officers said you should make a note of serial numbers for those items before you leave.

Thomasville Police said if you know you're going out of town, they offer home checks.

"We'll have an officer patrol and keep an eye on your residence at least once or twice a shift. Just to be sure nothing is going on at the residence and no one is there that is not supposed to be," said Capt. Maurice Holmes.

To get an officer to check on your home, investigators say all you need to do is call the police department at (229) 227-3249.

You will have to provide the dates and times of when you are leaving and coming home.

