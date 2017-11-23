Thomasville shops prepare for 'Small Business Saturday'

Main Street director April Norton said small businesses are how Thomasville thrives. (Source: WALB)

Small Business Saturday encourages the community to shop and dine at local businesses instead of national retailers

Business owners said this is one of the biggest shopping days of the year that has a huge impact on the local economy.

Main Street director April Norton said small businesses are how Thomasville thrives.

"You are really providing a huge economic boost to our economy and downtown. For every $100 spent in a local retail shop and restaurant 58 of those dollars stay right here in our downtown versus 33 at a local big box retailer," said Norton.

Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010.

It is a nationally recognized day to celebrate the many special and diverse local businesses that make cities and towns unique.

