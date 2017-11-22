Act of kindness: GA Huddle House cook shows compassion with simple gesture

A Douglas Huddle House employee offered to help a customer when she saw him struggling. (Source: Dallas Smith Jr.)

Sometimes it's the smallest things that bring life to the meaning of giving.

A small gesture by an employee at a Huddle House in Southwest Georgia did just that on Wednesday.

Dallas Smith Jr. posted a video on Facebook of a Huddle House cook in Douglas cutting up a customer's food.

According to Smith, the man was struggling because his arm was injured and he could only use one hand.

The cook saw him trying to cut his food, put down what she was carrying and jumped in to help.

Smith also said he overheard the man say his hand was injured when someone shot at his home.

After the cook helped cut the man's food, he thanked her before she left his table.

Smith said that the younger man he was with didn't even have time to offer to help because of how quickly the cook stepped in.

Since the video was posted on Wednesday afternoon, it has been viewed more than 4,000 times, received 125 reactions and 160 shares.

Smith said the kind gesture spoke volumes that she was humble and didn't hesitate to jump in.

