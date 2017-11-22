Last minute Thanksgiving shoppers crowd grocery stores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Last minute Thanksgiving shoppers crowd grocery stores

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Just hours before Thanksgiving, grocery stores across South Georgia were packed all day long.

Hundreds waited until the last minute to do their Thanksgiving meal shopping. 

Harveys Supermarket parking lot was still full Wednesday night with turkeys rolling out in buggies.

Some shoppers said they normally pre-plan but some always wait until last minute. 

"I normally wait till last minute but I try not to," said shopper Teresa Johnson.

If you still need to do some last minute shopping, Harveys will also be open Thanksgiving Day until 4 p.m.

