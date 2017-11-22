Last minute Thanksgiving shoppers crowd grocery stores

Just hours before Thanksgiving, grocery stores across South Georgia were packed all day long.

MORE: Grocery stores packed ahead of holiday

Hundreds waited until the last minute to do their Thanksgiving meal shopping.

Harveys Supermarket parking lot was still full Wednesday night with turkeys rolling out in buggies.

Some shoppers said they normally pre-plan but some always wait until last minute.

"I normally wait till last minute but I try not to," said shopper Teresa Johnson.

If you still need to do some last minute shopping, Harveys will also be open Thanksgiving Day until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!