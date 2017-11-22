Albany Salvation Army needs bell ringers

But officials with the Salvation Army in Albany said there is a real need for more bell ringers and volunteers. (Source: WALB)

Those familiar bells and red kettles are back this year outside of South Georgia stores as the Salvation Army kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. (Source: WALB)

Those familiar bells and red kettles are back this year outside of South Georgia stores as the Salvation Army kicks off its annual fundraising campaign.

But officials with the Salvation Army in Albany said there is a real need for more bell ringers and volunteers to help them accomplish their mission.

"When you hear that bell, it's a sign of hope in the community," said Lt. James Sullivan with the Albany Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army has started its largest fundraiser of the year, the Bells and Kettles Campaign.

"They look for the bells this time of the year and when they hear it sometimes, it draws them to the kettle," said Sullivan.

Sullivan said what some people may not know though is that this campaign helps more than just around the holidays.

"It pretty much helps fund most of our programs during the Christmas holidays and even after the Christmas holidays," explained Sullivan.

Programs like providing two hot meals six days a week, providing shelter and programs of hope.

Sullivan said the most vital part of the campaign is the volunteers.

Latasha Walker is a stay at home mom and said she wants to set an example for her children.

"I hope that it gives my kids the message that it's a good thing to help people out that's in need," said Walker.

Walker said that with all the crime in Albany lately, she's glad to see people stepping up.

"People that are willing to give and happy to be giving," said Walker.

Shawniqua Washington said her volunteering is motivated by her love for her community.

"We really have a community, " explained Washington. "People see that other people need help, they help and give money."

The Salvation Army's goal this year is $70,000 and they need more volunteers to achieve this.

"The more volunteers we have, the more money stays here," said Sullivan.

The Salvation Army is still looking for volunteers this holiday season. The campaign will run through December 23rd.

If you would like to volunteer, you can visit the Salvation Army's website.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!