Sheriff: 1 man wounded in shooting at Ashburn Zaxby's

Ashburn police and the Turner County Sheriff's office both responded to a report of a man with a gun at Zaxby's on Wednesday. (Source: WALB)

A man has been airlifted to the hospital after being shot at the Ashburn Zaxby's Wednesday night, according to Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester.

Hester said that Ashburn police and the sheriff's office responded to a report of a man with a gun at the restaurant around 8:30 p.m.

According to Hester, the man accused of having a gun was shot and has been transported by helicopter to the hospital.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help in the investigation of the shooting.

This is a developing story and WALB will continue to update the information as details come in.

