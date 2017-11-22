Sheriff: 1 man wounded in shooting at Ashburn Zaxby's - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Sheriff: 1 man wounded in shooting at Ashburn Zaxby's

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Ashburn police and the Turner County Sheriff's office both responded to a report of a man with a gun at Zaxby's on Wednesday. (Source: WALB) Ashburn police and the Turner County Sheriff's office both responded to a report of a man with a gun at Zaxby's on Wednesday. (Source: WALB)
According to Hester, the man accused of having a gun was shot and has been transported by helicopter to the hospital. (Source: WALB) According to Hester, the man accused of having a gun was shot and has been transported by helicopter to the hospital. (Source: WALB)
ASHBURN, GA (WALB) -

A man has been airlifted to the hospital after being shot at the Ashburn Zaxby's Wednesday night, according to Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester.

Hester said that Ashburn police and the sheriff's office responded to a report of a man with a gun at the restaurant around 8:30 p.m.

According to Hester, the man accused of having a gun was shot and has been transported by helicopter to the hospital.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help in the investigation of the shooting.

This is a developing story and WALB will continue to update the information as details come in.

 Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Last minute Thanksgiving shoppers crowd grocery stores

    Last minute Thanksgiving shoppers crowd grocery stores

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 11:09 PM EST2017-11-23 04:09:31 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Just hours before Thanksgiving, grocery stores across South Georgia were packed all day long.

    More >>

    Just hours before Thanksgiving, grocery stores across South Georgia were packed all day long.

    More >>

  • Albany Salvation Army needs bell ringers

    Albany Salvation Army needs bell ringers

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 11:00 PM EST2017-11-23 04:00:29 GMT
    Those familiar bells and red kettles are back this year outside of South Georgia stores as the Salvation Army kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. (Source: WALB)Those familiar bells and red kettles are back this year outside of South Georgia stores as the Salvation Army kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. (Source: WALB)

    Those familiar bells and red kettles are back this year outside of South Georgia stores as the Salvation Army kicks off its annual fundraising campaign.  

    More >>

    Those familiar bells and red kettles are back this year outside of South Georgia stores as the Salvation Army kicks off its annual fundraising campaign.  

    More >>

  • Travel period begins, GSP talks safety on the roads

    Travel period begins, GSP talks safety on the roads

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 10:19 PM EST2017-11-23 03:19:28 GMT
    Georgia State Patrol Troopers are cracking down on distracted and drunk drivers this holiday season. (Source: WALB)Georgia State Patrol Troopers are cracking down on distracted and drunk drivers this holiday season. (Source: WALB)

    Millions of Americans hit the roads on Wednesday, headed to their Thanksgiving destinations. Gas stations in Albany were busy with customers filling up their tanks and tires before their journeys.  

    More >>

    Millions of Americans hit the roads on Wednesday, headed to their Thanksgiving destinations. Gas stations in Albany were busy with customers filling up their tanks and tires before their journeys.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly