Sheriff: Man dies following suicide attempt at Ashburn Zaxby's

According to Hester, the man accused of having a gun was shot and has been transported by helicopter to the hospital. (Source: WALB)

Ashburn police and the Turner County Sheriff's office both responded to a report of a man with a gun at Zaxby's on Wednesday. (Source: WALB)

A man has died after shooting himself at the Ashburn Zaxby's Wednesday night, according to Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester.

Skylar Mullins died around 12 p.m. Thursday according to the sheriff.

Mullins was born in 1987 and is from Florida, according to vehicle registration.

Hester said that Ashburn police and the sheriff's office responded to a report of a man with a gun at the restaurant around 8:30 p.m.

When police arrived, Mullins put the gun to his head and officers tried to talk him into putting it down.

According to the sheriff, Mullins then walked into the parking lot toward people.

The deputies moved to disarm him, and he shot himself in the head.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Macon to treat his injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to help in the investigation of the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!