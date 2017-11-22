Cybercrimes expected to spike over holidays

The convenience of online shopping is why more and more people are just one click away from being a victim of cybercrime. (Source: WALB)

With Black Friday just two days away, and more people shopping online, one cybersecurity expert anticipates that cybercrime will be worse than last year.

The convenience of online shopping is why more and more people are just one click away from being a victim of cybercrime.

"Always be cautious when you're clicking on things, the best thing to do is to not to click on the link in the email but go directly to the homepage," NEOS CEO Rob Collins remarked.

Spam emails that may come in the form of holiday sales are the biggest threat this season.

In fact, Collins said 93 percent of emails that are sent are malicious.

"You're going to be getting a lot of email to your inbox that may be fraudulent, hackers have used all year to prepare," Collins explained.

But those who shop in the store can also fall prey to cybercriminals.

"Always use the chip reader. If your card doesn't have a chip reader, the best thing is to use a credit card instead of a debit card," Collins suggested.

This way, if you do have fraudulent charges on your account, they can be removed.

Another threat is public hotspots.

"You never know whether you're connecting to Starbucks or to that organization or to someone's computer that's trying to pull your personal information," explained Collins.

Collins also said that using public hotspots can increase your chances of identity theft.

Americans are expected to spend $6.6 billion online the Monday following Thanksgiving versus $5 billion online on Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics.

