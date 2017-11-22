'Santa on Main' exhibit returns to Thronatesska

The exhibit features over 3000 depictions of Santa Claus from Don Fisher's personal collection. (Source: WALB)

Thronateeska Heritage Center will be showcasing it's annual "Santa on Main" exhibit. (Source: WALB)

Ever wanted to know what the North Pole looks like? You can find out this weekend at Thronateeska Heritage Center.

The historic and educational center will be showcasing its annual 'Santa on Main' exhibit.

The exhibit features over 3000 depictions of Santa Claus from Don Fisher's personal collection.

This year's exhibit theme brings to life the North Pole's downtown district.

"You visit the downtown Main Street area of the North Pole. You can see the little elf houses, bookshops and coffee shops," Thronateeska Heritage Center Programs Manager Hannah Hembree explained.

The exhibit is free and will be open Thursdays through Saturdays from 10:00 to 4:00 p.m., and it will be on display from November 25 until January 6.

Staff with Thronateeska are also hosting 'Selfies with Santa' on Saturday.

Kids can take a photo with Santa Claus, enjoy hot cocoa and muffins and stop by the activity table for holiday arts & crafts. The free event will be from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday in the History Museum.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!