Islamic Center of Albany serves Thanksgiving meal to the homeless

"It could very easily be one of us who is in need," said member Umar Hasan Abdalaquil. (Source: WALB)

A group of volunteers set up a table outside the Islamic Center of Albany to feed the community. (Source: WALB)

The season of giving is in full swing for people in Albany. (Source: WALB)

The season of giving is in full swing for people in Albany.

Wednesday afternoon, a group of volunteers set up a table outside the Islamic Center of Albany to feed the community.

"In Islam, we think the more people you feed, that is more blessings to you," said Mohammed Abdulmujeeb, the center's Vice President.

Abdulmujeeb spent much of the afternoon inviting anyone who wanted to grab a meal.

"It could very easily be one of us who is in need," said member Umar Hasan Abdalaquil, who helped serve foods from the center's many different Islamic cultures. "Food is always an experience. We pride ourselves on it being the best food you can eat."

They planned to feed up to 150 people but said it was not about the numbers. Instead, it was about each visitor's experience, whether they were homeless or simply don't know where their next meal may come from.

"We've seen some misery," said Abdalaquil, who believes it is their responsibility to help others who are less fortunate. "Feeding people is what all the prophets did. Christ fed the people with fish, and so we are just following in that vain."

Members said Wednesday that they want to start doing similar community meals once a month.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!