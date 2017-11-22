ASU women riding an impressive 3-game win streak

Robert Skinner and the Lady Rams at practice (Source: WALB)

Simply calling it a 3-game win streak doesn't properly summarize what the Albany State Women's basketball team (3-2) did this past weekend.

The Lady Rams returned to the practice gym this week in preparation for SIAC play.

There's plenty to be impressed by with the team's current streak.

ASU was previously (3-15) against West Georgia, Georgia Southwestern State and Columbus State combined in the past six seasons.

They beat all three teams, consecutively, in the span of 4 days. And it was all away from HPER gym.

On top of that, the average margin of victory was just 3.25 points.

The Lady Rams closed out close games against tough teams. Robert Skinner downplayed the early season wins, but at the very least its a positive sign.

"I think that we had a great preseason as far as the conditioning is concerned and I think that played a big part of it," Skinner said at Wednesday morning's practice. "We were able to outrun the teams at the end."

They also got balanced scoring. The Lady Rams have three players averaging double-digit points, led by Sparks native Elesha Foster (13 ppg).

"I think it gives us a lot of confidence," said the senior Foster who formerly starred at Cook High School. "Because we know that as long as we push ourselves the whole game we'll come out on top."

Next up the Lady rams tip-off conference play a bit earlier than usual.

They're traveling to Wilberforce, Ohio to face Central State Saturday, and face Kentucky State Monday.

