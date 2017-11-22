WALB ALBANY AREA PLAYER OF THE WEEK (11/22/17): McIntyre dominates both sides

As we get deeper in the playoffs there's fewer players to choose from, but the stakes are much higher.

Albany-Area player of the week Anthony McIntyre rose to the occasion Friday night.

McIntyre became the third Mitchell County football player to earn the honor this season, and it was well-deserved in their 22-21 win over Schley County.

As a running back, the senior dashed for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

He also caught a 50-yard touchdown accounting for all three of the Eagles' scores.

But that wasn't enough for 'Mr. Do-it-all.'

He also secured 15 tackles lining up at middle linebacker in the Eagles 2nd round victory.

"To win this award makes me feel special because I put in the hard work throughout the week," said McIntyre. "I feed off my teammate's energy and the crowd's energy. It makes me feel good because we came out with the win, but we should have beat them by more than we did."

Survive and advance is the name of the game.

The Eagles will look to do the same this Friday night when they host Clinch County with a trip to the semifinals on the line.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!