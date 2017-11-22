Historic home with uncertain future to be preserved in Turner Co.

The house will have to be split in two to be moved. (Source: WALB)

A Turner County man has started work to preserve an historic home that once had an uncertain future.

Chris NeSmith said Wednesday that he hopes to have the Thrasher House on Hudson Avenue in Ashburn moved sometime around January 2018.

A bank owned the home and needed it gone.

NeSmith said some people in the community did not want the home to be demolished, due to its history. So, he stepped up to cover the cost of moving it to his property in Turner County.

He said he has always had a desire to preserve history.

"It's kind of a key or connection to the past that's tangible," NeSmith explained. "It's not like reading in a book. It's something you can actually experience now that connects you with the past."

NeSmith said it is a long, expensive process to move the home.

He has hired a construction manager and a mover.

The house will have to be split in two to be moved. Crews will also have to remove the roof and porches.

