New US attorney for the middle district of GA gets sworn in

Peeler will lead the office, which handles federal cases in Albany, Valdosta, Columbus and 70 counties in the state. (Source: Peeler family)

Charles Peeler was sworn in on Wednesday as the new US Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. (Source: Peeler family)

Albany and Valdosta officially have a new federal prosecutor.

Albany attorney Charles Peeler was sworn in as the US Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia on Wednesday.

Peeler was sworn in inside a Columbus courtroom.

Peeler will lead the office, which handles federal cases in Albany, Valdosta, Columbus and 70 counties in the state.

Peeler issued this statement after he was sworn in on Wednesday:

I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. My objective is to make the middle district a safer place to live, work and visit. I look forward to working with the Assistant US attorneys and state and federal law enforcement to accomplish this mission.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!