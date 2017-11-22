Turner Co. church opens 'Festival of Christmas Trees' Friday

Pastor Rodney Brown said that the goal is to collect food and toy donations to help families. (Source: WALB)

This year, a South Georgia church has brought back a holiday favorite that is aimed at giving back to those in need.

Trinity Baptist Church will open its "Festival of Christmas Trees" in Sycamore on Friday, November 24.

It features 165 Christmas trees with different themes, including Elvis, the Georgia Bulldogs and Breast Cancer Awareness.

Children can visit with Santa at the "Festival of Christmas Trees," as well.

However, Pastor Rodney Brown said that the goal is to collect food and toy donations to help out families in need over the holidays.

"People enjoy helping other people at this time of the year," said Brown. "There are those out there, we all know, that are less fortunate than we are."

I ?? the holidays ?????? Anyone surprised? I've got a tree-mendous story for all you #Christmas lovers at 6 tonight on @WALBNews10. Find out where you can check out 165 decked-out trees, and help families in need this #holiday season!! pic.twitter.com/c08sLLkdcz — Emileigh Forrester WALB ?? (@EmileighTV) November 22, 2017

Brown said it is not required to bring a donation, but the volunteers will accept them.

They are in need of canned goods, along with toys for children ages 15 and younger.

You can visit the Festival of Christmas Trees every Friday and Saturday until Christmas. However, it will not open on Saturday, December 23. The last day will be Friday, December 22.

It is open each of those nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Festival of Christmas Trees is located in the white barn at 400 Highway 32 East, Sycamore, GA.

