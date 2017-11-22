Albany police search for armed hijackers and stolen Cadillac CTS

Albany police are looking for two men suspected of stealing a car.

The victims told police the two suspects came up to them in the 1400 block of Silica Road. They told police they were delivering vehicles to be auctioned.

One of the victims told officers he was trying to get a white Cadillac CTS off the trailer when the victims were approached by the two suspects.

According to a police report, the victims said the two men asked for $1. When the victims told them they didn't have any money one suspect pulled out a gun.

APD said the suspect told the victim to get out of the car and told the other suspect to get into the Cadillac. Then the suspects drove off.

Police have not found the white Cadillac CTS at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Albany Police Department.

