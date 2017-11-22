APD searches for suspect after 3rd burglary in a week

An Albany business owner installed a trail camera after his business was burglarized three times in a week. (Source: Surveillance video via APD)

Albany Police are looking for the person or people responsible for three burglaries at Pollock Heating and Cooling.

They happened within the last week on North Washington Street.

HVAC copper coils and aluminum A/C coils were stolen.

The owner of the business said the stolen property cost thousands of dollars.

He also said there had been 12 incidents at his business in the last month, so he installed a trail camera.

If you recognize the person in these pictures you are asked to call the Albany Police Department.

