GBI investigates Colquitt Co. home invasion

The GBI has taken over an investigation into a violent armed robbery.

Investigators believe Sunday's robbery may be linked to 15 others that have happened over the past year.

They said Hispanic farm workers were targeted in each of these crimes.

The latest robbery happened at the same house as one last month.

According to the GBI, three men robbed five people at home on Green Street last Sunday morning.

One of those victims was shot, and he is recovering at the hospital.

If you have information about any of the robberies, you're asked to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090.

