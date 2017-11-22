Safety reminders ahead of holiday shopping season

Expensive items should not be left in cars while holiday shopping. (Source: WALB)

Patience is a virtue during this time of year as families take to the stores to shop for the Christmas season.

If you are planning to hit the stores Thanksgiving night or on Black Friday, it is important that you take precautions.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk talked Wednesday about shopping safety.

It is that time of where we all must pay attention to every move we make and practice patience.

Paulk said people should go above and beyond their regular habits of just locking their doors while out shopping.

He stated people should make frequent stops at their home if they plan to go to multiple places.

If not, place items in the trunk.

If there is no space in the trunk, put it on the floor and cover the items.

Paulk said that if you are traveling with a group of people, take turns leaving someone to guard the car.

