Thomasville featured in Southern Living for Christmas charm

If you've picked up the latest edition of Southern Living, you might notice a South Georgia town in the spotlight.

Thomasville has a 14-page spread featured in the magazine.

Southern Living chose to highlight the city of roses for its Christmas charm.

Tourism Director Bonnie Hayes said this is exciting for Thomasville, as they head into the 31st Annual Victorian Christmas season.

"Victorian Christmas means so much to our community, and to be chosen as the Christmas feature and for all of the world to see Thomasville, when it's cloaked in all of its garland and Christmas lights. If you've ever been to Thomasville you know its never more beautiful than at Christmas time," said Hayes.

Several shops and bed and breakfast hotels are included in the feature.

Tourism staff said it's exciting to be known as a destination for the holiday season.

