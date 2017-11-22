Family remembers Cairo solider who died during training

His family members describe him as positive, motivating, and full of life. (Source: Family)

On Wednesday, the body of a soldier from Cairo, who died during training at Fort Bragg, NC, was flown into Atlanta.

Robert Thornton, 29, died last Tuesday after he collapsed during physical training.

Thornton was a sergeant, assigned to the 528th Sustainment Brigade at Fort Bragg.

His family members describe him as positive, motivating, and full of life.

They said he died doing what he loved, serving his country.

"When he joined the Army, I remember the day he got sworn in. This is what he wanted to do. He loved his country, he had his flag in his yard, that's all he talked about. And that's how he died, serving his country," said Demario Byrden, cousin.

Sergeant Thornton's Funeral Arrangements are planned for this Saturday in Cairo at the Family Worship Center off Highway 84.

