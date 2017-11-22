Decatur Co. 93-year-old 'remarkable' veteran remembered

The Thanksgiving holiday is about reflecting on what we have and giving thanks to the blessings in our life.More >>
Those that overstuffed on Thanksgiving got the chance to burn off those extra calories. 229 Yoga held its 4th Annual Burn the Bird on Friday, November 24.More >>
Dougherty County law enforcement officers are remembering one of their own. One year ago Friday, Dougherty County Police Sergeant Steve Davis was killed in a wreck involving his car and another. But the tragedy didn't end there.More >>
What began as a grocery store in the 1940s has now been refurbished nearly 70 years later as an event center.More >>
For many people, the holidays rack up credit card bills, leaving you regretting your spending months later.More >>
